Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 GTBOARD SUES LERR GROUP		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11629 Posts
Posted - 10 Jun 2022 :  17:00:59  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gtboard-sues-lerr-group-over-failure-to-complete-lodges/
==========


By Bruce Asemota on June 10, 2022

The Gambia Tourism Board has instituted a civil suit against Lerr Group at the High Court in Banjul asking for D21,266,906.00.
Gambia Tourism Board is also asking the court to award interest at the rate of 18% from 2020 until the date of judgment.
According to the writ of summons, GTB entered into a written contract sometime in March, 2020 with Lerr Group to build eco-lodges in Barra, Kunkilling Forest Park and Sotuma Samba Koi.
GTB said the sum was given to Lerr Group for the building of these lodges.
It said it had several meetings with Lerr to get it complete the work before the stipulated time but Lerr had kept asking for more money to finish the work. GTB said Lerr calimed it did some variations which were not approved by the board.
GT Board averred that it has made several demands to Lerr Group but the Group has adamantly refused to pay the said sum without any logical reason.
It said under the circumstances, Lerr Group is indebted for the sum of twenty-one million, two hundred and sixty-six thousand, nine hundred and six dalasi.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06