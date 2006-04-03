Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



Gambians in Bissau demand removal of deputy chief of mission



Jun 2, 2022, 11:15 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo





The Gambian community in Guinea Bissau is protesting and demanding the “immediate removal” of Lamin Camara, the deputy ambassador of The Gambia to Guinea Bissau, The Point has been reliably informed.



In a petition letter which was addressed to the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, and copied to the secretary general at the Office of the President, PMO and other institutions and obtained by The Point, the Gambian community in Guinea Bissau states:



“It is with a great concern to the Gambian community in Guinea Bissau for having a country representative who doesn’t show interest to unite Gambians abroad but instead, cunningly create the conditions of disintegration.”



“Since Mr. Camara took over as acting ambassador after the passing away of Ambassador Lamin Jobe, things started getting bitter and sour. Community activities died down due to the stoppage of its regular and usual monthly meetings normally held at the premises of the embassy on the last Sundays of every month and this was ordered by Lamin Camara as he is the head of the chancery.”



“Carefully seeing the approach of Lamin Camara towards the Gambian community and the fact that he has shown no interest in the community are some of the factors behind the suspension of community activities under the leadership of Lamin Camara.”



“It is to the full knowledge of this community that Lamin is anti-socio-economic development of The Gambia and against the development agenda of the President and his government. This is noted in most of his speeches to whoever he feels comfortable with. Mr. Camara has been in opposition before the presidential and parliamentary election. This has not been hidden,” they said.



“The association of the Gambian Community in Guinea Bissau is keenly appealing to the competent authorities in The Gambia to urgently replace Lamin Camara with someone who will be interested towards Gambians abroad, especially those who are living and working in Guinea Bissau.”

