May 31, 2022, 11:03 AM | Article By: Adama Tine





During his country wide tour to assess the level of preparedness and advancement of some important developmental endeavours, the minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah visited the newly built Basse market and urged the Basse Area Council (BAC) to ensure the cleanliness of the market.



Hon. Sillah expressed dissatisfaction with the situation he found in the market, especially on the side of care that he said was not at its best.



As a result of the above, the Works minister appealed to both the governor’s office and the area council to step up for the cleansing exercise of the market, noting that the market just started allocating stalls about two weeks ago.



“This market is a very imposing edifice. Therefore, if not properly kept, then it will defeat the purpose. I have seen on the stairs that people have started littering. People have started leaving unwanted things from their stalls and leaving rubbish on the tiles,” he pointed out.



He reiterated that the market should be kept clean with utmost responsibility in order to attract happy buyers and promote cleanliness.



Amba Secka, senior architect from the ministry, recalled that construction of the Basse market started in 2021 after the fire incident. She added that the D112 million worth market project comprises 246 shops; an electricity grid and market sheds for women vendors together with standard toilets.



In addition, she stated that there was a provision of fire extinguishers and fire hydrants in the market to prevent a repeat of the past fire incident.



Secka revealed that the fire hydrant was installed by NAWEC and tested by the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services and later handed to them. “We are now about to commence construction of the access road to complement the market,” she mentioned.



The construction of the access road, she said, would commence sometime next week as the contractor is mobilising resources. She noted that the access road construction is geared towards helping the residents to have access road without difficulties.



According to her, during the construction of the market, they found out that in the rainy season, the people encounter difficulties having access to the market, and as a result, they signed an addendum to address that issue by construction an access road in duration of four months.

