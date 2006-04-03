Author Topic Momodou





The Point: May 26, 2022

By: Pa Modou Cham



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/july-22-arch-to-be-renamed-never-again-memorial-arch



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow yesterday revealed that the Government of The Gambia will rename Arch 22 July to Never Again Memorial Arch in memory of victims of Jammeh.



Speaking on the release of the government White Paper on the recommendations of the TRRC findings, Mr. Jallow added that they would renovate the 22 July Arch and erect a wall with the names of Jammeh Victims.



“I am pleased to announce His Excellency the President’s decision to rename the July 22nd Arch to Never Again Memorial Arch in honour of all the victims of gross human rights abuses and violations under the regime of former president Yahya Jammeh”.



“It is our hope that this memorial may be repurposed as a fitting reminder that Never Again shall we allow such heinous abuses and violations in our beloved country.”



Jallow continued that “government will create a successor body to the TRRC with the mandate of administering reparations. The body will be independent of government and will have the authority to evaluate and identify new victims not identified by the TRRC.”



He further emphasised that the government shall take steps to memorialise April 10th and 11th each year to mark the sad events that transpired on those two days in the year 2000 and ensure that it never happens again.