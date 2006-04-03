Author Topic toubab1020





Posted - 23 May 2022



By Tabora Bojang on May 23, 2022



Police have announced a special traffic enforcement to crackdown on use of commercial vehicles by foreign nationals.



Foreign nationals are not allowed to drive commercial vehicles in The Gambia but police say despite such regulations, there has been a sharp increase of foreign nationals involved in driving commercial vehicles, hence raising a security concern.



The move according to the Poliso Magazine is necessitated to ensure public safety.



“As part of Operation Road Safety, initiated to curb road traffic accidents, the GPF Mobile Traffic Department is conducting an enforcement program targeting the use of commercial vehicles by foreign nationals and use of private vehicles for commercial purposes on public roads. The enforcement will ensure commercial vehicles are not driven by foreign nationals and private vehicles are not being used for commercial purposes in accordance with the law. In this regard, all foreign nationals involved in driving commercial vehicles are urged to immediately desist from doing so. Likewise, individuals using private vehicles for commercial purposes are equally warned to desist from such practices as the law will be strictly applied on persons found wanting,” police said in a statement issued yesterday.



According to the statement, the police in line with the Motor Traffic Act and Regulations, are also re-assessing the situation of tricycle taxis commonly known as Tuk Tuk being used as commercial taxis.



Meanwhile, over dozens of TuK TuK drivers, mainly foreigners, were reportedly caught by the police in Serrekunda and issued various offences for breaching traffic rules while a number of Tuk Tuk cars were also seized.

