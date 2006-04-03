Bantaba in Cyberspace
For info,there appears to be a spelling mistake here,if any doubt should exist look at the link below :

https://www.britannica.com/topic/TASER

++++++++++
==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/kmc-municipal-police-use-teaser-in-arresting-petty-traders

==========

May 17, 2022, 12:06 PM | Article By: Momodou Jawo
Kanifing Municipal Council Police officers (KMC) were seen on Monday afternoon using an electricity teaser in arresting petty-traders at Westfield, along the Kairaba Avenue Highway.

The suspects, Abdoulie Barry and Ismalie Baldeh were selling car materials along the Kairaba Avenue highway. They were manhandled and thrown inside the waiting KMC vehicle.

Meanwhile, the third person was arrested for merely taking pictures of the incident. He was equally taken along with the other suspects.

The Municipal Police Officers were heard loudly claiming that they were executing their duties lawfully and that they used the electricity teaser to bash the suspects because they resisted arrest – a claim which the petty-traders strongly denied.

Other KMC municipal police officers were also seen throwing materials belonging to the petty-traders on the ground, while other materials were thrown inside their waiting vehicles.

However, another KMC officer who identified himself as Inspector Sulayman Sarr and claimed to be a student of MDI was also heard loudly attacking Gambian journalists, saying: “You journalists are the reason why the country is going backward,” he claimed.

Sulayman Sarr further told The Point reporter to stop interviewing the affected petty-traders, adding: “You journalists don’t know your work. You people are a disgrace to the country. I am 100% sure you people are a disgrace to the Gambian people. If you want, you could even record me. You people are a disgrace to the country. You people are only praying for the backwardness of the country," he claimed

“In fact, when you are writing the story, do take my details and include it in the story. I am Inspector Sulayman Sarr and I am also a student of MDI. I hate somebody who doesn’t know his job,” he further posited.
