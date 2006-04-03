Author Topic Momodou





1. Vice President - Alieu Badara Joof

2. Attorney Gen & Min of Justice - Dawda Jallow

3. Foreign Affairs - Mamadou Tangara

4. Finance & Economic Affairs - Seedy Keita

5. Defense - Serign Modou Njie

6. Interior - Seyaka Sonko

7. Tourism & Culture - Hamat NK Bah

8. Lands & Regional Govt & Religious Affairs - Abba Sanyang

9. Agriculture - Demba Sabally

10. Transport Works & Infra - Ebrima Sillah

11. Health - Dr Ahmad Lamin Samateh

12. Basic & Sec Education - Claudiana Cole

13. Gender, Children and Social Welfare - Fatou Kinteh

14. Petroleum & Energy - Abdoulie Jobe

15. Fisheries & Water Resources - Musa S. Drammeh

16. Higher Educ. Research - Prof Piere Gomez

17. Environment & Climate Change - Rohey John Manjang

18. Youth & Sports - Bakary Badgie

19. Trade - Overseen by Seedy Keita

20. Public Service, Administrative Reforms,

Policy Coordination & Delivery - Baboucarr Ousman Joof

21. Ministry of Information - Lamin Queen Jammeh

22. Ministry of Communication & Digital Economy - TDB



** SG & Head of Civil Service - Salimatta E. Touray

** SG & Head of Civil Service - Salimatta E. Touray

** Chief of Staff - Modou K. Ceesay