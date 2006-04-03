|
Momodou
Denmark
Posted - 04 May 2022 : 21:36:37
Here is a list of Barrow PORG's new cabinet that was just announced on GRTS TV and simulcasted on KERR FATOU
https://www.kerrfatou.com/here-is-the-list-of-president-barrows-new-cabinet/
1. Vice President - Alieu Badara Joof
2. Attorney Gen & Min of Justice - Dawda Jallow
3. Foreign Affairs - Mamadou Tangara
4. Finance & Economic Affairs - Seedy Keita
5. Defense - Serign Modou Njie
6. Interior - Seyaka Sonko
7. Tourism & Culture - Hamat NK Bah
8. Lands & Regional Govt & Religious Affairs - Abba Sanyang
9. Agriculture - Demba Sabally
10. Transport Works & Infra - Ebrima Sillah
11. Health - Dr Ahmad Lamin Samateh
12. Basic & Sec Education - Claudiana Cole
13. Gender, Children and Social Welfare - Fatou Kinteh
14. Petroleum & Energy - Abdoulie Jobe
15. Fisheries & Water Resources - Musa S. Drammeh
16. Higher Educ. Research - Prof Piere Gomez
17. Environment & Climate Change - Rohey John Manjang
18. Youth & Sports - Bakary Badgie
19. Trade - Overseen by Seedy Keita
20. Public Service, Administrative Reforms,
Policy Coordination & Delivery - Baboucarr Ousman Joof
21. Ministry of Information - Lamin Queen Jammeh
22. Ministry of Communication & Digital Economy - TDB
** SG & Head of Civil Service - Salimatta E. Touray
** Chief of Staff - Modou K. Ceesay
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone