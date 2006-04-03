Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 GGRA launches taxpayers’ charter		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11581 Posts
Posted - 14 Apr 2022 :  22:58:58  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gra-launches-taxpayers-charter/
==========

By Awa Macalo on April 14, 2022

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday launched its Taxpayers’ Charter aimed at making the institution a leading revenue administration in Africa.

The charter defines the rights and obligations of taxpayers as defined by the GRA Act 2004 (amended in 2010), the income and VAT Act (2012), the Customs and Excise Act (2010) and other revenue laws administered by the authority.

It also specifies the authority’s commitment to providing services to the taxpayers and bringing in transparency within the tax service, promoting tax compliance and, by default, more revenue for the government to use in the implementation of its development program.

The Commissioner General at GRA, Yankuba Darboe, noted that tax administration is working in a difficult climate by asking people and businesses to part with their hard-earned money by paying taxes. “This situation has been further worsened by the continuing negative impacts of Covid-19 and most recently the Ukraine war all of which are contributing to higher costs on both the business community and the population consuming their product and services,” he said.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06