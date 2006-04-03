Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10823 Posts Posted - 13 Apr 2022 : 22:34:59 Press release



President Adama Barrow today presided over the swearing-in of three High Court Judges, a permanent secretary and a member of the Human Rights Commission, at the State House in Banjul.



Justice Sheriff B. Tabally, Justice Sidi K. Jorbateh and Justice Isatou Janneh Njie, took the oath of office and secrecy before cabinet ministers. Also sworn in were Halimatou Dibba as a member of the Human Rights Commission and Mariama Njie as Permanent Secretary, assigned to the Office of the President.



President Barrow Said the appointments are in fulfilment of his government’s pledge to continue strengthening the country’s judiciary and civil service respectively.

He said the new judges will add to the Gambianization of the judiciary.



The occasion was also attended by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow and other members of the judiciary.



In another development, The Office of the President informs the public that in accordance with the power vested in him, His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia has nominated the following as members of the National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia with effect from Tuesday, 12th April 2022.



Fabakary Tombong Jatta

Seedy S.K. Njie

Maimuna Ceesay

Kebba Lang Fofana

Fatou K. Jawara A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic