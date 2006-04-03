Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Ramadan Mubarak 2022
Momodou



Denmark
10806 Posts
Posted - 01 Apr 2022 :  21:02:28
Ramadan Mubarak!
Tomorrow is the first day of Ramadan here. May Allah (SWT) accept our prayers and supplications.
