My condolences to the friends family of Hagie Sillah Life in the Gambia is very hard sometimes I am certain that the Police will use all their best efforts to bring the robber to justice.





Bakoteh man kills himself days after he was robbed





By Omar Bah on March 23, 2022



A 40-year-old man from Bakoteh, Hagie Sillah, yesterday reportedly killed himself, the police spokesperson Lamin Njie has confirmed to The Standard.



“We can confirm receiving a reported case of suicide at Bakoteh. Victim is identified as Hagie Sillah, a 40-year-old male. Police investigators have visited the scene and the body has been evacuated to Serekunda General Hospital for further examination. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is currently underway,” PRO Njie said.



