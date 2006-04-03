Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11537 Posts
Posted - 23 Mar 2022 :  14:12:09


==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/reverend-father-remanded-for-selling-church-land/
==========

Reverend Father remanded for ‘selling’ church land


By Amadou Jadama on March 23, 2022


Reverend Fr. Kofi Addo, a Ghanaian, was yesterday dragged to Basse Magistrates’ Court and remanded for allegedly selling church land.

Police prosecutors in Basse accused the Reverend Father of selling the Anglican church premises in Basse Santa-Su for over one million dalasi.

He was accordingly charged with a single count of obtaining goods by false pretence but he denied any wrongdoing.

According to the bill of indictment, Rev. Fr. Kofi Addo on the 15 June 2021, obtained a cash of one million and one hundred and sixteen thousand dalasis(D1,116,000.00 ) from one Mamadou Jallow on a pretext of selling the Anglican church premises in Basse knowing such is not true.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, applied for bail, arguing he is a responsible person and therefore if granted bail, he will never interfere with witnesses.

However, police prosecutors led by SI Ebou Ceesay objected to the application, arguing that he fears the accused could interfere with the witnesses or leave the jurisdiction of the court.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
