Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11531 Posts
Posted - 21 Mar 2022


==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/germans-ask-govt-to-verify-diplomatic-passports-holders/

==========

Germans ask gov’t to verify diplomatic passports holders

By Bruce Asemota on March 21, 2022

The German authorities have expressed concern over some holders of Gambian diplomatic passports in the European country.

The Standard has learnt that the German authorities have written to The Gambia government and provided a list of people in possession of Gambian diplomatic passports. The Germans want Banjul to confirm the validity of the passports and whether they were acquired legally.

The ministries of foreign affairs, the interior and justice are said to be working on the matter.

According to our sources, among the names on the German list is a senior Gambian politician and party leader.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
