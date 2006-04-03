Author Topic toubab1020





https://standard.gm/gambia-news/mayor-tells-govt-kmc-can-no-longer-handle-bakoteh-dumpsite/





https://standard.gm/gambia-news/kmc-inaugurates-new-office-complex-launches-d180-m-project/

KMC inaugurates new office complex Launches D180 M project







By Olimatou Coker on March 16, 2022





Kanifing Municipal Council yesterday inaugurated its new office complex building at a ceremony which also saw the launching of the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme called the KEPT project worth over three million euros.



Speaking at the event at the KMC grounds yesterday, Mayor Talib Bensouda said the completion of the new office complex and town hall has made the council more visible and placed it on a stronger footing to deliver its mandate.



“I hope it reminds you that you have people here working for you, and also reminds you to keep us on our toes, pressing us to do more, telling us what you want, and informing us of problems when they arise and holding us to account on our commitments. I do my best, as do councillors and staff, but I think you should expect more from us, and expect more from those that come after us. Councils are here to serve you, and you deserve the best,” Bensouda said at the inauguration.



He expressed his optimism that the town hall will serve as a source of pride for the residents of the municipality and also help bring its services closer to the people.



Also speaking on the newly launched D180 million project funded by the EU, the mayor said, the project is initiated to improve the lives and livelihoods of residents of the municipality.



"This grant is an investment in the citizens, businesses, and environment of Kanifing. Waste management is my priority as mayor. It affects all aspects of our lives, our health, our economy, the environment, quality of life, and the pride we can have in the places where we live and work."

