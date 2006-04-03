Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11528 Posts
Posted - 17 Mar 2022 :  17:21:31  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/turkish-company-given-greenlight-to-operate-ferry-services
#Headlines
Turkish company given greenlight to operate ferry services

Mar 16, 2022, 12:22 PM


The Point has been reliably informed that a Turkish muti national private company called Negmar Company Ltd., has met the requirements of The Gambia Maritime Administration and is therefore given permit to operate ferry services between Banjul and Barra.

The source added this will bring competition and that the people would have a choice to pay for efficient and effective service to have value for their money.

"They intend to operate 24hrs Service. The macro economic benefits of this development in the maritime industry cannot be quantified. The maritime industry was the only one that was not liberalised as compared to land and air, which are open to both public and private investment."
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 17 Mar 2022 17:22:46
