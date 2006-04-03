Author Topic toubab1020





Turkish company given greenlight to operate ferry services



Mar 16, 2022, 12:22 PM





The Point has been reliably informed that a Turkish muti national private company called Negmar Company Ltd., has met the requirements of The Gambia Maritime Administration and is therefore given permit to operate ferry services between Banjul and Barra.



The source added this will bring competition and that the people would have a choice to pay for efficient and effective service to have value for their money.



"They intend to operate 24hrs Service. The macro economic benefits of this development in the maritime industry cannot be quantified. The maritime industry was the only one that was not liberalised as compared to land and air, which are open to both public and private investment."

