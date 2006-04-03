Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Author Topic toubab1020





Posted - 11 Mar 2022 : 17:32:20



Well done She has played her part in the history of Gambia may she contune with a long and happpy life.





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/outgoing-article-19-regional-director-bids-farewell-to-point



#Headlines



Outgoing ARTICLE 19 regional director bids farewell to Point.



Mar 11, 2022, 1:16 PM



The Management of The Point Newspaper on Thursday received in audience the outgoing ARTICLE 19 regional director for West Africa Office, Fatou Jagne-Senghore, as she wraps up her tour of duty.



Madam Jagne-Senghore was at The Point to bid farewell after 20 years of uninterrupted service with ARTICLE 19.



“I'm really here to say goodbye,” she said, recalling days when her partnership with The Point started.



She talked about how she was inspired by the late Deyda Hydara in those days, saying “his death was the toughest moment in this country.”



“He was very inspiring and any time I came to The Point, he would inspire us and that relationship with The Point started from those days and that legacy continues; and I thank Baba for being on the side of Uncle Pap Saine to continue that legacy.”



“I think The Point Family has helped us to keep the momentum; and we need to have that legacy and we need to honour that and I want to thank Uncle Pap for moving The Point to this level,” she stated.



“So we thought we should come here and say goodbye and thank you for keeping Deyda’s legacy.”



“So I'm leaving with a good relief and my people are here to continue with the engagement with the partners. The team is here and they will continue to work with you as an institution.”



Pap Saine, the co-publisher of The Point, lavished praise on Madam Jagne-Senghore, while thanking her for coming.



“We had a very close relationship,” he recalled, while extolling Mrs. Jagne-Senghore for her relentless efforts in making sure that murder culprits of Deyda are brought to book, as well as her moral and financial support to The Point. He assured her that the partnership would continue with The Point.



“We will continue our efforts to speak for the voiceless, and we will try to accomplish our mission,” he said.



“She did a lot and she is an icon for press freedom and had played a big role for the establishment of the TRRC,” Mr. Saine said of Mrs. Jagne-Senghore, while assuring that her legacy would be upheld by The Point.



“Fatou was very instrumental and was keen about justice for Deyda and she made sure that Deyda was remembered every December,” Baba Hydara, the co-publisher of The Point recalled.



“She did this not only for Deyda but the entire country,” he underlined. “Not only me, but everybody in my family is so grateful.”



“She has made sure that Article 19 stands its ground and made sure that the rights of journalists are protected. But through your institution things have changed because anything happens to journalists your institution takes it up.”



Bintou Jaiteh: the legal officer for ARTICLE 19 thanked The Point for opening its doors for them. Even though Fatou is leaving, she expressed optimism that her leaving will create an opportunity for ARTICLE 19 to work together with The Point.

