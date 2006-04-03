Author Topic toubab1020





11509 Posts Posted - 08 Mar 2022 : 10:13:11



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/by-olimatou-coker-police-have-confirmed-that-10-people-died-when-two-vehicles-collided-at-faraba-on-friday-the-dead-included-the-driver-of-one-of-the-vehicles-involved-a-gele-gele-according-to-th/



==========

March 7, 2022 By Olimatou Coker



Police have confirmed that 10 people died when two vehicles collided at Faraba on Friday. The dead included the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a Gele-gele.



According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that, a Gele-gele and a truck were all speeding from different directions around the sharp bend near Faraba when they collided.



“Currently both the driver of the truck who unlawfully permitted his unlicensed apprentice to drive the truck and the apprentice himself are in police custody helping with the investigations,” the police PRO told The Standard.



He urged drivers to observe speed limits and employ due diligence while driving and avoid permitting apprentices to drive their vehicles ====================March 7, 2022 By Olimatou CokerPolice have confirmed that 10 people died when two vehicles collided at Faraba on Friday. The dead included the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a Gele-gele.According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that, a Gele-gele and a truck were all speeding from different directions around the sharp bend near Faraba when they collided.“Currently both the driver of the truck who unlawfully permitted his unlicensed apprentice to drive the truck and the apprentice himself are in police custody helping with the investigations,” the police PRO told The Standard.He urged drivers to observe speed limits and employ due diligence while driving and avoid permitting apprentices to drive their vehicles "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic