https://standard.gm/gambia-news/government-updates-on-situation-of-48-gambians-in-ukraine/

Press release – Following the recent political and military tension between Ukraine and Russia, The Gambia government hereby informs the general public that the Embassy of The Gambia in Brussels is in touch with the executive of the Gambian Students Association in Ukraine. It has been informed by the mission in Brussels that about 48 Gambian nationals are currently in Ukraine, mostly students, and this number is expected to increase.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has launched diplomatic engagements with Morocco and Nigeria on possible evacuation plans and possibilities of providing consular and humanitarian assistance to Gambians in Ukraine.



Similar diplomatic démarches are going on with European Union member states bordering Ukraine. Having due regard to the safety of our nationals, an evacuation plan has been put in place and Gambians in Ukraine are already following the referred plan.



The Gambia government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of its citizens and calls on Gambians in Ukraine to follow the safety instructions of the Ukrainian authorities under the circumstances and remain in touch with our embassy in Brussels.



Families of Gambians in Ukraine are also urged to remain calm as government does the necessary to provide all the necessary assistance.



The following hotline is available for easy access to information by Gambians in Ukraine as well as their families in The Gambia:



