Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10761 Posts Posted - 12 Feb 2022 : 13:35:29 May Allah (SWT) forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Jannah. My sincere condolences to his family, comrades and friends.





Tribute to a Comrade, Patriot, an intellectual and a fearless activist Abdoulie Jobe!

By Ndey Jobarteh



Mr Jobe as I called him came into an unjust and unequal world. This is the world which required an early activism of him. Shaping and tempering him into the fearless activist and tireless fighter whose entire life was dedicated to serving the people and movement. He lived life in two societies in transition like many of us in the diaspora, first in The Gambia, the land of his birth, then in UK, the land which claimed him among its eminent Civil Servants. He was hands on, knowledgeable and had the ability to master activist operational work.



We shared many moments of deep conversation at Wassa Fatty and Fatou Dibba’s house in UK, which use to be our gathering place, discussing his favourite topics, Gambia’s future, our political circumstances, and how we could contribute to the common good. It is complimentary in describing him for most of us who had an opportunity to brush shoulders with him that he was a true activist and comrade. Mr Jobe was a person of ideological and intellectual discipline. Sadly, as we mourn his life, we are reminded of what the Malian writer Amadou Hampâté Bâ once said "In Africa, when an old man dies, a library burns to the ground". Indeed, Mr Jobe was a reservoir of knowledge and experience he bring to any conversation, engagement or initiative.



Mr. Jobe belongs to all of us, on account of having been in MOJA_G and also The Struggle to uproot a dictator in The Gambia. He understood, as do all true activists, that the exploitation of our people is one of the fundamental reasons to their poverty and underdevelopment of the Continent.



He was not a coward. Like few fearless activists and intellectuals at that time, he responded to the clarion call of The Struggle to remove dictatorship in The Gambia. He immersed himself fully in mobilisation of Gambians in the UK to ensure that there are "shock troopers of the activists", in response to Struggle to uproot a dictator . He organised meetings at his house in Camden and when his house could not accommodate us as our numbers increased, he avail his community hall as a meeting place for Gambian Activists. There was no task too small nor too huge for Mr Jobe. He also internalised what Lenin meant when he said, “without a revolutionary theory there cannot be a revolutionary movement", thus, his willingness to impart his knowledge on us the younger generations. He was a humble reservoir of knowledge of the struggles of our people and the practical solutions of the challenges



I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues, the MOJA_G Members and the people of The Gambia to whom he had dedicated his life.



My condolences and gratitude to Saihou Jagne and Wassa Fatty who constantly updated me on his condition and gave me the opportunity to talk to him. Thank you so much for the support you gave him.

As we mourn his death, we rejoice in the knowledge that his life was spent in the service of his people.



We ask God to have mercy in his soul and grant him Jannah!!



Rest in Peace Mr Jobe!!



Rest in Peace Comrade!! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic