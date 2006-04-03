Author Topic toubab1020





#Headlines



Public institutions owe SSHFC over a D1bn



Feb 11, 2022, 11:21 AM | Article By: Ismaila Sonko





Mambury Njie, the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has to told lawmakers that the State owned Public Enterprises’ (PEs) and government institutions’ cross arrears verification exercise conducted by his ministry in 2019, established that the total amount owed to Social Security Housing and Finance Corporation (SSHFC) is D 1, 839,888,000 (one billion eight hundred and thirty-nine million, eight hundred and eighty-eight thousand dalasis).







Finance Minister Njie was speaking at parliament in response to questions from the deputies on Wednesday at the fifth legislative session 2022.



The Economic Affairs minister said in January 2020, his ministry through the Directorate of Public Private Partnership (DPPP) and Public Enterprises (PEs) established SOE cross arrears bilateral payment plan agreement which was signed accordingly.



According to him, following the verification of the arrears between these institutions, the Directorate of Public Private Partnership and Public Enterprise (PE) facilitated the signing of payment plan for the repayment of these arrears.



On online purchases from 2015 to 2020, he said the government of The Gambia has no data on online purchases. “However, efforts are on the way to establish an agreement to not only keep track of online purchase but levy the appropriate tax on them,” he added.



On the ECOMIG presence in the country, Minister Njie said there is no financial obligation by government of the presence of ECOMIG in the country.



On the price of groundnuts for the 2021 trade season, Finance Minister said the government has been subsidising the purchase of groundnuts and fertiliser for famers, adding that this year (2022) is no exception and that D 150,000,000 has already been budgeted for the subsidy of groundnut.





How can any reader of this article even make a comment as their mouth will be open wide in disbelief in what they are reading

