Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

A lawyer puts his point of view,DO YOU AGREE? New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11470 Posts Posted - 08 Feb 2022 : 15:56:34

SNIPPET:



"Turning to the cadi and district tribunals, he said: “I think the district tribunals and cadi courts must be brought into the fold of proper administration of justice. There’s a lot of injustice taking place in the district tribunals and in the cadi courts. We need to modernise the district and tribunal courts. That kind of bad jurisdiction and not keeping records or keeping wrong records or sitting on records and refusing to give records to litigants. So, obviously, there are systemic problems there."



+++++++++

NO VERIFIED EXAMPLES of "systemic problems" were forthcoming if Lamin J Darbo wished to draw attention to this he should have provided creditable evidence.

+++++++++



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/top-lawyers-says-no-diversity-in-superior-courts/

==========



By Alagie Manneh on February 8, 2022



While lauding the Gambian judiciary as independent, top lawyer Lamin J Darbo said its complete Gambianisation has led to the creation of “serious difficulties”.



The Gunjur-born lawyer who studied law in both the US and UK, was speaking to The Standard yesterday as the country marked its legal year this week.



He said there was no question that the lack of diversity in the judiciary created issues.



“I have spoken to legal practitioners who are not comfortable with full Gambianisation [of the judiciary], Darbo said. “Because this is a highly cultural country. So, I don’t know what you have heard but say for example as of today, there is no diversity in the superior courts. Diversity, going to ethnicity, has been discussed, and it has been ventilated. People have said it, especially after the 2021 election that Gambianisation must be addressed because it’s a very sensitive area and nobody can push it under the table. There’s no diversity except for the balance between men and women… so, the superior courts must be diversified.”



Darbo said he has no qualms if people want to entirely Gambianise the entire judiciary, saying “that is not a problem, that is when independence come. But the fears [in the judiciary regarding Gambianisation] must be addressed. There are fears there that must be addressed. And it’s not for me to elaborate on those. All you have to do, is look at the composition of the superior courts. By the superior courts I am referring to the High Court, the Gambia Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court”.



Judicial independence



Mr Darboe extolled the Gambian judiciary for achieving independence. “I will not hesitate in saying that there is judicial independence in the country. It depends on how individual judges implement the independence they have; do you implement it partially or do you implement it impartially? That is what we have to worry about. But I have to say there are judges [in the country] who are very, very impartial.”



On his impressions of the judiciary since the ousting of former ruler Jammeh, the top lawyer outlined impartiality of the sector, describing it as the cornerstone of any dispensation of justice in the country.



“Whether we are talking about the magistrates court, whether we are talking about the superior courts, whether we are talking about the cadi courts, and whether we are talking about the district tribunals, impartiality is key.”



Turning to the cadi and district tribunals, he said: “I think the district tribunals and cadi courts must be brought into the fold of proper administration of justice. There’s a lot of injustice taking place in the district tribunals and in the cadi courts. We need to modernise the district and tribunal courts. That kind of bad jurisdiction and not keeping records or keeping wrong records or sitting on records and refusing to give records to litigants. So, obviously, there are systemic problems there. SNIPPET:"Turning to the cadi and district tribunals, he said: “I think the district tribunals and cadi courts must be brought into the fold of proper administration of justice. There’s a lot of injustice taking place in the district tribunals and in the cadi courts. We need to modernise the district and tribunal courts. That kind of bad jurisdiction and not keeping records or keeping wrong records or sitting on records and refusing to give records to litigants. So, obviously, there are systemic problems there."+++++++++NO VERIFIED EXAMPLES of "systemic problems" were forthcoming if Lamin J Darbo wished to draw attention to this he should have provided creditable evidence.+++++++++====================By Alagie Manneh on February 8, 2022While lauding the Gambian judiciary as independent, top lawyer Lamin J Darbo said its complete Gambianisation has led to the creation of “serious difficulties”.The Gunjur-born lawyer who studied law in both the US and UK, was speaking to The Standard yesterday as the country marked its legal year this week.He said there was no question that the lack of diversity in the judiciary created issues.“I have spoken to legal practitioners who are not comfortable with full Gambianisation [of the judiciary], Darbo said. “Because this is a highly cultural country. So, I don’t know what you have heard but say for example as of today, there is no diversity in the superior courts. Diversity, going to ethnicity, has been discussed, and it has been ventilated. People have said it, especially after the 2021 election that Gambianisation must be addressed because it’s a very sensitive area and nobody can push it under the table. There’s no diversity except for the balance between men and women… so, the superior courts must be diversified.”Darbo said he has no qualms if people want to entirely Gambianise the entire judiciary, saying “that is not a problem, that is when independence come. But the fears [in the judiciary regarding Gambianisation] must be addressed. There are fears there that must be addressed. And it’s not for me to elaborate on those. All you have to do, is look at the composition of the superior courts. By the superior courts I am referring to the High Court, the Gambia Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court”.Judicial independenceMr Darboe extolled the Gambian judiciary for achieving independence. “I will not hesitate in saying that there is judicial independence in the country. It depends on how individual judges implement the independence they have; do you implement it partially or do you implement it impartially? That is what we have to worry about. But I have to say there are judges [in the country] who are very, very impartial.”On his impressions of the judiciary since the ousting of former ruler Jammeh, the top lawyer outlined impartiality of the sector, describing it as the cornerstone of any dispensation of justice in the country.“Whether we are talking about the magistrates court, whether we are talking about the superior courts, whether we are talking about the cadi courts, and whether we are talking about the district tribunals, impartiality is key.”Turning to the cadi and district tribunals, he said: “I think the district tribunals and cadi courts must be brought into the fold of proper administration of justice. There’s a lot of injustice taking place in the district tribunals and in the cadi courts. We need to modernise the district and tribunal courts. That kind of bad jurisdiction and not keeping records or keeping wrong records or sitting on records and refusing to give records to litigants. So, obviously, there are systemic problems there. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |