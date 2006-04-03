Author Topic Momodou





10755 Posts Posted - 07 Feb 2022 : 14:51:45 Bar president urges gov’t to fully implement TRRC report

The Standard :Feb 7, 2022





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/bar-president-urges-govt-to-fully-implement-trrc-report



The president of The Gambia Bar Association (GAB) has called on President Barrow administration to fully implement the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to ensure the ‘Never Again’ slogan becomes a reality.



Lawyer Salieu Taal, who was speaking at the opening of the Legal Year in Banjul on Sunday, said the power to implement the TRRC recommendations is vested in the President as the head of the executive through the White Paper.



“As a Bar, we strongly advise the government to ensure that those who bear the greatest responsibility for serious human rights violations and abuses during the 22 years of the previous regime are held accountable and prosecuted preferably, in The Gambia,” he said.





He reminded Mr. Barrow that the TRRC had uncovered the truth and now the next step is to ensure that justice is achieved for the victims and the entire Gambian population.



He stated that the implementation of the TRRC recommendations will finally close the chapter on the era of impunity. He said it is our collective duty to ensure that ‘NEVER AGAIN’ is not merely a slogan but a reality in a new Gambia.



Taal took time to call on Gambia Government to overhaul the draconian and undemocratic laws conceived, designed and used to perpetuate dictatorship in the country.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone