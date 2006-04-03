Author Topic toubab1020





This is a side of newspaper journalism that is seldom seen,a Newspaper admitting that they got confused,a public admission in this particular case would save them much money should lawyers and court fees that would have had to have been paid should any case for damages been brought.

Sunday, February 6, 2022



I n our 20 December 2021 edition, we published a story titled: ‘Gambia Child Foundation conducts free operation for 13 children with disability’.



The pictures in the story were provided by Gambia Child of a boy who was helped in 2018. However, in this particular case this operation was executed under supervision of “Kinderhulp Gambia”. Although Gambia Child supported the project with money and nursing, this project in 2018 was not a Gambia Child project.



“We apologise to The Point and to Kinderhulp Gambia for using these pictures.”

