Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Confusion cleared up.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11466 Posts
Posted - 06 Feb 2022 :  17:02:14  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
+++++++++
This is a side of newspaper journalism that is seldom seen,a Newspaper admitting that they got confused,a public admission in this particular case would save them much money should lawyers and court fees that would have had to have been paid should any case for damages been brought.
++++++++++

#National News

Edition: Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM

===========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/i-n-our-20-december-2021-edition-we-published-a-story-titled-gambia-child-foundation-conducts-free-operation-for-13-children-with-disability
===========

I n our 20 December 2021 edition, we published a story titled: ‘Gambia Child Foundation conducts free operation for 13 children with disability’.

Feb 4, 2022, 12:45 PM


The pictures in the story were provided by Gambia Child of a boy who was helped in 2018. However, in this particular case this operation was executed under supervision of “Kinderhulp Gambia”. Although Gambia Child supported the project with money and nursing, this project in 2018 was not a Gambia Child project.

“We apologise to The Point and to Kinderhulp Gambia for using these pictures.”
Edited by - toubab1020 on 06 Feb 2022 17:04:13
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.01 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06