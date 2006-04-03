Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 SSHFC building a NEW Bridge ?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11456 Posts
Posted - 24 Jan 2022 :  18:32:24  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
SNIPPET:

"Also addressing the meeting, Abubakar Darbo said: “As FPS members, we thought there wasn’t much transparency in terms of flow of information. So because of that we thought it was necessary to come with measures to address these issues.”

==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/sshfc-moves-to-bridge-communication-gaps-with-members/
==========

January 24, 2022


The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) has commenced discussions with members and stakeholders to promote open communication and member participation in decision making.

The corporation brought together members of different institutions ranging from the National Provident Fund (NPF) and the Federated Pension Scheme (FPS). The meeting gives members the opportunity to close ranks with elected Board representatives Abubakar Darbo and Memunatu Junisa Camara.

The half-a-day session organised by the corporation witnessed the formation of executive committees for both the NPF and FPS and the committees would be responsible for holding regular meetings with their SSHFC Board representatives. During these meetings the NPF and FPS reps will propose for the interest of members and seek answers about concerns raised by members.

Addressing the meeting, Ms Memunatu Camara said the formation of the executive committees is the first of its kind in the history of the corporation.

She said the committee will work collectively and take the opportunity to ask questions; give due attention to the committee and come up with a strategy to make sure it achieves a common goal that will be beneficial to members.

“This was the reason why we decided to form an executive group in order to make communication easy between the Board and members,” she said.

Also addressing the meeting, Abubakar Darbo said: “As FPS members, we thought there wasn’t much transparency in terms of flow of information. So because of that we thought it was necessary to come with measures to address these issues.”

He said the committee is now working on “a strategic way to ensure communication can flow from their member organizations to their executive, representatives and to the Board”.

“We think that is very fundamental and it has been the first since the existence of SSHFC. This meeting is hosted to make sure that we establish an executive that will be meeting regularly on behalf of all the members. The will serve as channel for members to express their views onward delivery to the SSHFC board,” Darbo said.

Darbo said since setting up of the committee, it has managed to validate a strategic plan for SSHFC.

“We were also able to approve the SSHFC information management system, which is a new IMS mechanism to harmonize all the work of the SSHFC,” he added.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06