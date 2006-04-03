Author Topic Momodou





Posted - 18 Jan 2022 : 14:29:14 IEC announces date for legislative election

The Point: Jan 18, 2022

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that National Assembly Elections for all constituencies in the Gambia will be conducted on Saturday 9th April, 2022, according to a news release.





“The Public is hereby by informed that in view of section 89 of the Constitution and section 42 of the Elections Act will conduct nomination of candidates for the elections from 5th to 13th March, 2022 between the hours of 8 o’clock in the fore noon and 4 o’clock in the afternoon at the respective Regional Offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjangbureh and Basse respectively.”



According to the release, the nomination papers can be collected from the said Regional Office from 4th February, 2022.



The release stated that in Section 85 of the Election Act, the IEC wishes to announce that the campaign period for the said elections shall start from 17th March, 2022 and end on 7th April,2022.