Author Topic toubab1020





11441 Posts Posted - 17 Jan 2022 : 22:31:43

A very fair Judgement (in my opinion)





DISAGREE ? then post your thoughts !!



==========



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/airport-trust-bank-thief-convicted-0/



==========



By Amadou Jadama on January 17, 2022



The Brikama Magistrates’ Court on Friday convicted and sentenced Wagan Senghore to a fine of D30,000 on count two in default to serve 2 years in prison. On count three, he was sentenced to a fine of D20,000 in default to serve 2years in prison.



The sentences were passed after he was found guilty of stealing D599,700.00 property of Trust Bank and wilfully and unlawfully damaged property.



Principal Magistrate Isatou Dabo further ordered Senghjore to pay D50,000 for compensation after police prosecutor ASP Buteh Sawaneh made an application for a compensation to be awarded to the Bank for the damage of their safe (strongbox valued at 50,000 dalasi).



Before the sentencing was passed the convict Mr Senghore, who was not represented by a lawyer, begged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying: “I am a first-time offender and I did this just to help my mother to build a house for her as my parents are poor. But I am not a habitual thief and currently my mother is hospitalised. If I should go to Mile 2 for this case that would not be good for her.”



Handing down the verdict, Magistrate Dabo said having listened to his plea of mitigation, she understands that the accused is a first-time offender and he did not waste the court’s time too.



Magistrate Dabo further stated that considering his age, 25, she would not send him to Mile 2, but she would rather have imposed a fine on him, since the stolen money has been recovered.



Mr Senghore is a native of Amdalai.



He was however acquitted on count one- breaking-because according to the magistrate, the convict used the master key and did not forcefully break into the building.

A very fair Judgement (in my opinion)DISAGREE ? then post your thoughts !!====================By Amadou Jadama on January 17, 2022The Brikama Magistrates’ Court on Friday convicted and sentenced Wagan Senghore to a fine of D30,000 on count two in default to serve 2 years in prison. On count three, he was sentenced to a fine of D20,000 in default to serve 2years in prison.The sentences were passed after he was found guilty of stealing D599,700.00 property of Trust Bank and wilfully and unlawfully damaged property.Principal Magistrate Isatou Dabo further ordered Senghjore to pay D50,000 for compensation after police prosecutor ASP Buteh Sawaneh made an application for a compensation to be awarded to the Bank for the damage of their safe (strongbox valued at 50,000 dalasi).Before the sentencing was passed the convict Mr Senghore, who was not represented by a lawyer, begged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying: “I am a first-time offender and I did this just to help my mother to build a house for her as my parents are poor. But I am not a habitual thief and currently my mother is hospitalised. If I should go to Mile 2 for this case that would not be good for her.”Handing down the verdict, Magistrate Dabo said having listened to his plea of mitigation, she understands that the accused is a first-time offender and he did not waste the court’s time too.Magistrate Dabo further stated that considering his age, 25, she would not send him to Mile 2, but she would rather have imposed a fine on him, since the stolen money has been recovered.Mr Senghore is a native of Amdalai.He was however acquitted on count one- breaking-because according to the magistrate, the convict used the master key and did not forcefully break into the building. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic