Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 President Barrow Pardons Twenty-One Prisoners		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10670 Posts
Posted - 31 Dec 2021 :  18:40:46  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
President Barrow Pardons Twenty-One Prisoners

His Excellency President Adama Barrow today pardoned 21 prisoners in the exercise of his powers of the prerogative of mercy vested upon him by the constitution. The pardon was made following the recommendations by the Prerogative of Mercy Committee. Among those pardoned are sixteen Gambians, one of whom is a female, three Senegalese men, a female Bissau Guinean and a Guinean man.

As per Section 82(2) of the 1997 Constitution, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee consists of the Attorney General who chairs the Committee with other members from the Department of Social Welfare, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambian Christian Council.

President Barrow seizes this opportunity to urge Gambians and residents of The Gambia to promote peace and be law abiding. He wishes all a happy and prosperous 2022.

Source: State House FB
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06