5th Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival
2021 December 28, 29, 30
|
Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival
PROGRAMME ACTIVITIES for the 5th Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival
Friday 28th January 2022
16: 00 - 18:00
Opening ceremony.
Location: Tinyasita festival ground
Janjangbureh
Presented by: NCAC & JECMA
18:00 - 20:00
Parade of Masquerades
Location: Tiyangsita Festival Ground
Presented by: NCAC & JECMA
22:00 - Late
Fund raising with Jali Musa
Location: Cinema hall
Entrance fee: D100
Presented by: JECMA
Saturday 29th January 2022
9:30 - 11:30
Inter cultural and Tourism dialogue
Location: Tourism Information Center
Presented by: JECMA and JTGA
9:00am - 12noon
Janjanbureh Marathon
Location: Boraba to Janjanbureh
Presented by: JECMA
11:30 - 13:00
Carnival of Masquerades
and 5 additional masquerades
featuring all Kankurangs & Masquerades
Location: several locations within the
streets of Janjangburch
Presented by: NCAC and JECMA
16:00 - 00:00
Festival Performances
20Mins for each group
Location: Tinyangsita
Presented by: NCAC & JECMA
00:00 - Dawn
Fund Raising with Nyancho
Location: Cinema hall
Entrance Fee: D150
Presented by: JECMA
Sunday 30th January 2022
09:30 -13:30
Community Based Tourism tours
Note: Participation requires pre-booking
Presented by: JTGA
NB: Non resident visitors are kindly requested to pay a minimum of D600 for contribution.
Funds are directed to the Janjangbureh Event Management Committee.