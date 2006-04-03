Author Topic Momodou





2021 December 28, 29, 30

Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival





PROGRAMME ACTIVITIES for the 5th Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival



Friday 28th January 2022

16: 00 - 18:00

Opening ceremony.

Location: Tinyasita festival ground

Janjangbureh

Presented by: NCAC & JECMA



18:00 - 20:00

Parade of Masquerades

Location: Tiyangsita Festival Ground

Presented by: NCAC & JECMA



22:00 - Late

Fund raising with Jali Musa

Location: Cinema hall

Entrance fee: D100

Presented by: JECMA





Saturday 29th January 2022

9:30 - 11:30

Inter cultural and Tourism dialogue

Location: Tourism Information Center

Presented by: JECMA and JTGA



9:00am - 12noon

Janjanbureh Marathon

Location: Boraba to Janjanbureh

Presented by: JECMA



11:30 - 13:00

Carnival of Masquerades

and 5 additional masquerades

featuring all Kankurangs & Masquerades

Location: several locations within the

streets of Janjangburch

Presented by: NCAC and JECMA



16:00 - 00:00

Festival Performances

20Mins for each group

Location: Tinyangsita

Presented by: NCAC & JECMA



00:00 - Dawn

Fund Raising with Nyancho

Location: Cinema hall

Entrance Fee: D150

Presented by: JECMA



Sunday 30th January 2022

09:30 -13:30

Community Based Tourism tours

Note: Participation requires pre-booking

Presented by: JTGA



NB: Non resident visitors are kindly requested to pay a minimum of D600 for contribution.

Funds are directed to the Janjangbureh Event Management Committee. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic