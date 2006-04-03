Author Topic Momodou





TRRC submits more copies of final report to Government

16th December, 2021



The Secretariat of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC)has submitted an additional ten hard copies and fifteen soft copies on flash drives of its final report to the Ministry of Justice for onward distribution to stakeholders. These include the National Assembly, the United Nations Secretary General and other local, regional and international organisations. This is in line with Section 30, sub-section 1 and 2 of the TRRC Act which states that:

(1) Within thirty days of receiving the report, the President shall submit a copy to the-

(a) National Assembly;

(b) United Nations Secretary-General; and

(c) Such other regional and regional and International Organisations as the Ministry may determine.

(2) Upon the President submitting the report under sub-section (1), the Minister shall in consultation with the Executive Secretary, make copies or summaries of it widely available to the public.



At a consultative meeting between TRRC Executive Secretary Baba Galleh Jallow, senior staff of the Secretariat and the Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow and his senior staff on Friday, 3rd December, the Minister requested that copies of the report be sent to his office and they will do the distribution. The Government of the Gambia through the Ministry of Justice thus undertook the responsibility to distribute copies of the TRRC final report to all stakeholders as required under Section 30 (2) of the Act above.



The final report was officially submitted to the President on 25thNovember, 2021.On 15th December, 25 additional copies of the report were handed over to the Ministry of Justice alongside a suggested list of public institutions, international organizations, foreign embassies, victims' organizations, and civil society organizations that should receive the report.