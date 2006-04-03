Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10631 Posts Posted - 09 Dec 2021 : 10:37:28 By Poliso Magazine

Man Arrested For Making An Audio Calling For Post Electoral Violence



Officers of the Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday 8th December 2021, launched a swift investigation into a viral audio in which a man who later became known as Lamin Darbo alias Kani Kunda, 47, was heard calling for post electoral violence .



In the viral audio he was heard calling for people to make explosives and burning of the country which resulted in widespread fear and concern among the general public.



Four other names mentioned as accomplices belonging to the same group Santamba Kangkilling Kafo at Busumbala Westcoast Region, were equally arrested and currently helping police in their investigations.



The police wish to once again warn all that we will not allow this country to fall into a state of lawlessness and any individual or group found wanting will be dealt with strictly according to Law.



We continue to thank members of the public for collaborating with the police in the sharing of vital information at all times.



#SUPPORTYOURNATIONALPOLICE A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic