Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

History

THE 1235 KURUKAN FUGA ON THE LATERITE PLAINS ……….. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10594 Posts Posted - 21 Nov 2021 : 06:26:44 (Text of speech at the Faculty of Law as part of Law Week 2021 on November 18, 2021, PART ONE)



THE 1235 KURUKAN FUGA ON THE LATERITE PLAINS OF KANGKABA: HOW OUR CULTURE HAS NEVER BEEN THE SAME



By Dembo Fatty



When I was first approached by Ms. Sowe via Facebook Messenger expressing her organisation’s intention to invite me as a guest speaker, I was taken aback. I know I have sometimes written controversial articles in the past and even now and I had my fair share of the consequences. This time, when it was from the University of the Gambia Law Students’ Association, I thought it was a prank at the least or a potential litigation at the most. But she was quick to allay my fears and so this Kaabunka man could once more be trusting of a Fula lady but certainly with some level of caution.

With all honesty, I never ever realized that my writings were being appreciated outside of my Facebook circle of friends and that was what surprised me most when Ms. Sowe approached me because she was not a friend on Facebook.



I quickly did a search on her on the internet because I was perplexed by her constant use of the phrase “Yes Sir” to every comment I wrote. It did not just add up for a Lawyer or Law student to be this regimental. Eventually, I saw a flyer with a brief bio on her. I then knew she was a serving member of our security forces more specifically the army because I saw her in uniform. It’s always good to know who you are dealing with especially with the tale of the encounter between Fouta and Kaabu still fresh in my psyche. A Kaabunka is always apprehensive of the Fula and hence why we call them Fula meaning two. I also read a material about her life’s journey and how determined she was in getting her education to a higher level.



I want to cease this opportunity to personally congratulate you for the trail blazer you are and a beacon of hope to many. Whether you know it or not, you are standing in the path of great women of this country especially pre-colonial times who ruled vast expense of territory as Queens.



Having worked as a Paralegal for almost 16 years in the United States, I know how stressful the legal profession can be: constantly on guard not to offend anyone; carefully choosing one’s words and holding oneself to the highest levels of ethical standards while at the same time fighting to defend the rights of clients especially those defense attorneys.



I therefore thought it wise to try to crack a joke and probably allow ourselves to be vulnerable and put some smiles on our faces.



A lawyer defending a man accused of burglary tried this creative defense: “My client merely inserted his arm into the window and removed a few trifling articles. His arm is not himself, and I fail to see how you can punish the whole individual for an offense committed by his limb.”

“Well put,” the judge replied. “Using your logic, I sentence the defendant’s arm to one year’s imprisonment. He can accompany it or not, as he chooses.”



The defendant smiled. With his lawyer’s assistance, he detached his artificial limb, laid it on the bench, and walked out.



May be this is why I always believe that the law is not about the truth but everything to do with winning. Don’t quote me on that because my mouth is not myself.



Quite often, we hold the conviction that the African had lagged behind when it comes to legislating laws that protect the rights of his or her people. This doctrine has been bombarded to us through western literature, media and art and we consumed it line hook and sinker; partly reinforced by centuries of enslavement of the African but also through colonialism.



The African morphed into a submissive relationship as a result and through centuries of design, has accepted this condition which even our educated professionals have come to be the biggest defenders of this relationship.



This is clearly discussed by Wole Soyinka in his book the Lion and the Jewel when the western educated School Teacher Mr. Lankule frowned upon paying the bride price of his fiancée because he believes that that was equivalent to buying a heifer from the market. Thank God, Soyinka sided with tradition and culture by making the local Chief Baroka, the winner in this contest of love for the beautiful African girl.



This is the dilemma of the intellectual African who despite his education, is trapped between his own and the western culture but quite often appears to tilt towards the latter.



We have been programmed since our formative years in school to frown upon our languages, and cultures. Many of us have had to undergo degrading punishments in school for speaking any of our national languages. The consequence was to hang chain of empty milk cans around the neck of any student caught speaking a national language and sometimes it was animal horns like that of a cow just to degrade the student further under supervision of teachers. The result is a society of intellectuals who are so dismissive of their own people which when translated at the policy level; tend to discriminate against their culture in favour of the western as that is all they know and have been programmed to believe.

In order to address the subject at hand, we all must be ready to buckle up inside a time capsule and take a mental flight to the year 1235 hovering over the laterite plain of Kangkaba and survey the very landscape teemed with thousands of dignitaries and among them twelve kings from the states of DO, JALO, BAMBOUGOU, BOZO, KRI, ZAHARI, TABON, DJEDEBA, KANIAGA, SIBI, TORON AND OUALATA, crowned above all by Sundiata Keita as Emperor of the Manding Empire.



As the ceremonies continued, the people gathered to found a Constitution known locally as the KURUKAN FUGA meaning the discussions on the laterite plain or generally as The Manding Charter or Manding Constitution, which in 2009 was listed in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO and can't wait to see the Kourokang Fouga included in the history syllabus both at secondary and tertiary levels.



44 Articles were enacted in to law and thus was born one of, if not the only constitution in Africa and second in the world at the time. Students of history would agree that the Magna Carta evolved in 1215 due to a revolt of the people but mainly by land owners or the Barons and that’s why it is called the Baron’s War. The Manding Constitution was enacted through a voluntary process borne out of the realisation that people should live dignified lives and that all men were born with inalienable rights.



The people were on a march and the Empire would expand in all directions from Northern Nigeria to Chaaroye in present day Senegal and from thence to the fringes of the Sahara covering a great expanse of territory.



They would go on to build one of the best military structures in the region and enjoyed the trademark: "Quiver Carriers". Their art of war is still taught in some military schools.



To be continued...................................... A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |