CA TAKES IEC TO COURT



The Point: NOVEMBER 12, 2021





By Bruce Asemota

https://standard.gm/ca-takes-iec-to-court/







Citizens’ Alliance party led by Dr Ismaila Ceesay has filed a petition at the high court against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), judiciary sources have confirmed to The Standard.



Dr Ceesay is challenging his rejection by the electoral commission as being qualified to contest the presidential elections scheduled for 4th December.



Dr Ceesay was one of 15 party leaders and independents whose nomination papers were rejected by the IEC, effectively penciling them out of the race.



Dr Ceesay and five others appealed their disqualifications and after considering the appeals, the IEC affirmed their earlier decisions, with the commission saying its decision is final.



