CA TAKES IEC TO COURT

The Point: NOVEMBER 12, 2021


By Bruce Asemota
https://standard.gm/ca-takes-iec-to-court/



Citizens’ Alliance party led by Dr Ismaila Ceesay has filed a petition at the high court against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), judiciary sources have confirmed to The Standard.

Dr Ceesay is challenging his rejection by the electoral commission as being qualified to contest the presidential elections scheduled for 4th December.

Dr Ceesay was one of 15 party leaders and independents whose nomination papers were rejected by the IEC, effectively penciling them out of the race.

Dr Ceesay and five others appealed their disqualifications and after considering the appeals, the IEC affirmed their earlier decisions, with the commission saying its decision is final.

Meanwhile, our sources could not confirm whether the matter has been already assigned to a judge but there is indication that the petition will be accorded a certificate of urgency.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
