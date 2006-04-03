Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



Posted - 08 Nov 2021 :  18:04:33


==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/disclaimer-ebrima-sankareh-is-not-gambia-government-spokesperson-ebrima-g-sankareh

===========

#National News

DISCLAIMER: Ebrima Sankareh is Not Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh

Nov 8, 2021, 12:37 PM
Press Release: Banjul, The Gambia — In a desperate bid to soil the image of The Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh and cause discord between him and the NPP-led Government of President Adama Barrow, some unscrupulous elements, hiding behind social media, shared poorly written Facebook posts with wild claims against the National People’s Party (NPP).

The said Ebrima Sankareh or whoever is hiding behind the concocted Facebook post, is not Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson and all genuine believers in truth are kindly encouraged to ignore this amateurish piece of junk.

As President Adama Barrow courageously gallops towards victory on the 4th December, 2021 Presidential elections, it is all too apparently now that freighted detractors, in their shallow minds, would try to employ all nasty tricks against him and his resolute loyalists but shall not succeed.

Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
