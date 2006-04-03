Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10561 Posts Posted - 03 Nov 2021 : 13:48:51



GAP LEADER SUSPENDED OVER DECISION TO ENDORSE BARROW



The Standard: NOVEMBER 3, 2021





By Lamin Cham

https://standard.gm/gap-leader-suspended-over-decision-to-endorse-barrow/



The leader and founder of the Gambia Action Party Musa Yali Batchilly who yesterday announced that he is endorsing the candidacy of President Adama Barrow and urged his supporters to follow suit, has been suspended by the party.



In his endorsement statement Mr Batchilly said President Barrow is the clear choice he has chosen and he is confident that if Gambians give the president another mandate he will usher in a ‘breath of fresh air to our economy and provide even more opportunities to the youths to live a prosperous and dignified life.”



However according to Mr Batchilly he is endorsing Barrow in his private capacity and at no time did he mention GAP to be part of his decision. He said his party can do whatever they like but he has not breached any law because he did not involve the party in his individual decision to endorse Barrow. However, Mr Batchilly’s behavior did not please his colleagues in the party who issued the following statement suspending him:



“The Gambia Action Party hereby declare that Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly is suspended from the position of Secretary General and Party Leader pending impeachment in line with the provisions of the GAP constitution.



Henceforth, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly does no longer serve as leader or member of the GAP National Executive Committee.



Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of GAP hereby declare that the party does not and will not go into any alliance with any party and shall contest the December 4th Presidential Election with its chosen candidate, Hon. Alieu Sowe and the nomination will go ahead according to schedule today the 3rd November 2021. Therefore, the recent declaration that GAP is going into an alliance with NPP is absolutely untrue”. Interesting days in The GambiaThe leader and founder of the Gambia Action Party Musa Yali Batchilly who yesterday announced that he is endorsing the candidacy of President Adama Barrow and urged his supporters to follow suit, has been suspended by the party.In his endorsement statement Mr Batchilly said President Barrow is the clear choice he has chosen and he is confident that if Gambians give the president another mandate he will usher in a ‘breath of fresh air to our economy and provide even more opportunities to the youths to live a prosperous and dignified life.”However according to Mr Batchilly he is endorsing Barrow in his private capacity and at no time did he mention GAP to be part of his decision. He said his party can do whatever they like but he has not breached any law because he did not involve the party in his individual decision to endorse Barrow. However, Mr Batchilly’s behavior did not please his colleagues in the party who issued the following statement suspending him:“The Gambia Action Party hereby declare that Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly is suspended from the position of Secretary General and Party Leader pending impeachment in line with the provisions of the GAP constitution.Henceforth, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly does no longer serve as leader or member of the GAP National Executive Committee.Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of GAP hereby declare that the party does not and will not go into any alliance with any party and shall contest the December 4th Presidential Election with its chosen candidate, Hon. Alieu Sowe and the nomination will go ahead according to schedule today the 3rd November 2021. Therefore, the recent declaration that GAP is going into an alliance with NPP is absolutely untrue”. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic