Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10559 Posts Posted - 02 Nov 2021 : 22:30:03 WIDENING OF BERTIL HARDING HIGHWAY INTO SIX LANES DUAL CARRIAGE COMMENCES

By OIC Gambia



Petroleum House, Brusubi, 22nd October 2021 - The Public is hereby informed that the preliminary works in respect of the widening of the Bertil Harding Highway into a dual carriage of six lanes from the Airport to Sting Corner have commenced in earnest.



AREZKI SA emerged as the most responsive bidder following a competitive public tender process.



The funds needed for the completion of the project have been successfully secured. Consequently, the contracting authority – The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure has issued a provisional Access to Site notice to enable the commencement of the clearing of the Right of Way, services relocation, construction of detours, mobilization, among other civil works requirements.



The Secretariat, and the government by extension, solicit the understanding and cooperation of the public while the development works carry on.



Bertil Harding highway will be expanded into a dual carriage of three lanes on each side with two (2) flyovers and twelve (12) roundabouts.



To ensure timely implementation, the project will be undertaken as a Design & Build Contract. With this mode, the successful bidder, AREZKI SA will provide both the required design and construction services, under the supervision of a reputable Consultancy firm Saud Consult in partnership with Gamtech.



The Design and Construction Contract is expected to be completed within a period of twenty (24) Months split into 2 phases of 14 and 10 months respectively while the Defects Notification Period is 12 months.



The cost of the project is about USD71.2 Million and the funding partners include the following: Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development (KFAED), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Islamic Development Bank, and The Government of The Gambia.

End. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic