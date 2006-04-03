Author Topic toubab1020





"History however is not made because of the display of common sense and good faith. The courts are saved from being inundated with cases arising from arrests by private persons who are politically motivated. Karalang Jabbi was brought to court yesterday, 26th October, expecting a trial. His lawyer, Mr Saikou Fatty, was present for his defence. However, those who should have prosecuted him withdrew the case because those who should provide evidence had no interest in pursuing the matter."



https://foroyaa.net/common-sense-and-good-faith-triumph-in-karalang-jabbis-case/



Foroyaa expected to cover an exceptional case in the history of Gambian politics where isolated skirmishes among party supporters are left to the courts to decide. The case was given an extra ordinary dimension because of a factor involving arrest by private person belonging to a political party.



History however is not made because of the display of common sense and good faith. The courts are saved from being inundated with cases arising from arrests by private persons who are politically motivated. Karalang Jabbi was brought to court yesterday, 26th October, expecting a trial. His lawyer, Mr Saikou Fatty, was present for his defence. However, those who should have prosecuted him withdrew the case because those who should provide evidence had no interest in pursuing the matter.



Now the political party leaders must display humility and good nature behaviour in their relation with other parties and should not harm their person or properties due to political differences.



It is immoral to antagonize or destroy the properties of another political party. It is also unwise to react to provocation with anger and danger. The right conduct is dialogue to ensure repentance and forgiveness, where behaviour fall short of the code of conduct established by political parties for their common observance.



This is the only way to sow the seed of tolerance and peaceful co-existence of political parties in their bid to assume responsibility for the office of president, National Assembly, mayor/mayoress, councillor to serve people who belong to different political parties.



Hence in the contest of political parties one must behave in such a way that one may co-exist peacefully with others. There is no need for antagonism between supporters of those who seek political office to serve the interest of all not only members of their parties.





