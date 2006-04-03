Author Topic toubab1020





11370 Posts Posted - 27 Oct 2021 : 16:56:41



==========

https://foroyaa.net/police-beef-up-surveillance-on-dangerous-car-racing/

==========



By Nelson Manneh on October 26, 2021





The Gambia Police Force have over the weekend indicated that they are going to conduct intensive patrols to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and restricting young people from dangerous car racing.



“The Public is hereby notified that, the Police will be conducting intensive patrols around the Methodist High School, Independence Stadium, Kairaba Avenue Traffic Light Junction, and along the Bertil Harding Highway, to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and stunting by young people,” the police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie told Foroyaa.



The police said individuals in the habit of car racing and stunting around these areas, especially during weekends, are strongly advised to desist from such practices with immediate effect.



“Those found wanting will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws,” he said.



Parents, school authorities and the public are equally urged to collaborate with the police to help put a definitive stop to this menace.



“The Police solicit the cooperation and understanding of the public.” ====================By Nelson Manneh on October 26, 2021The Gambia Police Force have over the weekend indicated that they are going to conduct intensive patrols to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and restricting young people from dangerous car racing.“The Public is hereby notified that, the Police will be conducting intensive patrols around the Methodist High School, Independence Stadium, Kairaba Avenue Traffic Light Junction, and along the Bertil Harding Highway, to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and stunting by young people,” the police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie told Foroyaa.The police said individuals in the habit of car racing and stunting around these areas, especially during weekends, are strongly advised to desist from such practices with immediate effect.“Those found wanting will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws,” he said.Parents, school authorities and the public are equally urged to collaborate with the police to help put a definitive stop to this menace.“The Police solicit the cooperation and understanding of the public.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic