Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Dangerous Car Racing on public Roads.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11370 Posts
Posted - 27 Oct 2021 :  16:56:41  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


==========
https://foroyaa.net/police-beef-up-surveillance-on-dangerous-car-racing/
==========

By Nelson Manneh on October 26, 2021


The Gambia Police Force have over the weekend indicated that they are going to conduct intensive patrols to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and restricting young people from dangerous car racing.

“The Public is hereby notified that, the Police will be conducting intensive patrols around the Methodist High School, Independence Stadium, Kairaba Avenue Traffic Light Junction, and along the Bertil Harding Highway, to curb the menace of dangerous car racing and stunting by young people,” the police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie told Foroyaa.

The police said individuals in the habit of car racing and stunting around these areas, especially during weekends, are strongly advised to desist from such practices with immediate effect.

“Those found wanting will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws,” he said.

Parents, school authorities and the public are equally urged to collaborate with the police to help put a definitive stop to this menace.

“The Police solicit the cooperation and understanding of the public.”
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06