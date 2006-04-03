Author Topic toubab1020





By Lamin Fatty on October 27, 2021



One Ebrima Sall and Haruna Barry, both Guineans and independent representatives of QNet, were on Monday arraigned before the Basse Magistrate’s Court on two criminal counts.



The two are part of 17 people arrested by police recently.



QNet, an e-commerce network, has come under fire by its customers who accused the marketing network of being deceitful in their business.



On count 1, the two were charged with conspiracy to commit misdemeanor contrary to section 369 of the Criminal Code. While on count 2, they are charged with obtaining goods by false pretence contrary to section 288 of the Criminal Code.



According to the particulars of offence, the two accused persons Ebrima Sall and Haruna Barry alias Rasid, sometimes in the month of May 2021 at Allunhareh village in the Upper River Region of The Gambia conspired among themselves to commit a misdemeanor through obtaining money by false pretence, thereby committed an offence.



The case is adjourned to Wednesday 27 October 2021.



The arrested suspects are divided into three batches and the first batch consists of the two accused persons that appeared on Monday 25th, the second batch consists of four accused persons, who will appear in court on Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and the rest will appear on Wednesday 27th October as the third batch, said sub-inspector E. Ceesay, the prosecutor.

