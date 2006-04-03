Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Basse Magistrate’s Court, VERY BUSY !		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11370 Posts
Posted - 27 Oct 2021 :  16:46:14  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
==========
https://foroyaa.net/2-qnet-representatives-face-charges-of-obtaining-goods-by-false-pretence/
==========

By Lamin Fatty on October 27, 2021

One Ebrima Sall and Haruna Barry, both Guineans and independent representatives of QNet, were on Monday arraigned before the Basse Magistrate’s Court on two criminal counts.

The two are part of 17 people arrested by police recently.

QNet, an e-commerce network, has come under fire by its customers who accused the marketing network of being deceitful in their business.

On count 1, the two were charged with conspiracy to commit misdemeanor contrary to section 369 of the Criminal Code. While on count 2, they are charged with obtaining goods by false pretence contrary to section 288 of the Criminal Code.

According to the particulars of offence, the two accused persons Ebrima Sall and Haruna Barry alias Rasid, sometimes in the month of May 2021 at Allunhareh village in the Upper River Region of The Gambia conspired among themselves to commit a misdemeanor through obtaining money by false pretence, thereby committed an offence.

The case is adjourned to Wednesday 27 October 2021.

The arrested suspects are divided into three batches and the first batch consists of the two accused persons that appeared on Monday 25th, the second batch consists of four accused persons, who will appear in court on Tuesday, 26th October 2021 and the rest will appear on Wednesday 27th October as the third batch, said sub-inspector E. Ceesay, the prosecutor.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06