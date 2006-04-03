Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Another Press Release,Ahh.. All Clear Now?		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11344 Posts
Posted - 19 Oct 2021 :  13:23:18  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

https://www.freedomnewspaper.com/2021/10/17/monday18th-october-2021-is-a-normal-working-day-in-the-gambia/

===========

PRESS RELEASE: Dated 17th October, 2021

MONDAY,18TH OCTOBER 2021 IS A NORMAL WORKING DAY IN THE GAMBIA

Following numerous enquiries from sections of our working population, The Gambia Government hereby informs all citizens and residents that Monday, 18thOctober 2021 is a normal working day throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia.

The public holiday declared by His Excellency President Adama Barrow is for Tuesday, 19th October 2021subsequent to the “Mawlud Nabi” or “GAMO” venerations in the nightly hours of Monday,18th October 2021.

Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06