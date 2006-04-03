Author Topic toubab1020





PRESS RELEASE: Dated 17th October, 2021



MONDAY,18TH OCTOBER 2021 IS A NORMAL WORKING DAY IN THE GAMBIA



Following numerous enquiries from sections of our working population, The Gambia Government hereby informs all citizens and residents that Monday, 18thOctober 2021 is a normal working day throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia.



The public holiday declared by His Excellency President Adama Barrow is for Tuesday, 19th October 2021subsequent to the “Mawlud Nabi” or “GAMO” venerations in the nightly hours of Monday,18th October 2021.



Signed:



Ebrima G Sankareh



PRESS RELEASE: Dated 17th October, 2021MONDAY,18TH OCTOBER 2021 IS A NORMAL WORKING DAY IN THE GAMBIAFollowing numerous enquiries from sections of our working population, The Gambia Government hereby informs all citizens and residents that Monday, 18thOctober 2021 is a normal working day throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia.The public holiday declared by His Excellency President Adama Barrow is for Tuesday, 19th October 2021subsequent to the "Mawlud Nabi" or "GAMO" venerations in the nightly hours of Monday,18th October 2021.Signed:Ebrima G SankarehThe Gambia Government Spokesperson

