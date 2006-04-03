Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Fire Kills 7 cildren, Others Gravely Injured
toubab1020



11343 Posts
Posted - 18 Oct 2021 :  11:00:32

https://www.chronicle.gm/inferno-in-bilal-boarding-school-fire-kills-7-kids-others-gravely-injured/

===========
By Kaddy Jawo on Oct 17, 2021

In the early hours of Sunday, around 2:am, a devastating fire outbreak consumed an important section of the Bilal Boarding school for Quran Memorization for Boys, situated at New Yundum. As of now, the tragic accident has claimed the lives of seven kids.

A student at one of the Bilal boarding schools, confirmed to the Chronicle that the tragic incident occurred at 2: am, first killing five children. Two more kids died later as a result of the severe injuries they sustained.

Half a dozen more pupils who sustained third and second-degree burns are currently admitted to the hospital.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire yet, but investigations are ongoing,” the student added.

Meanwhile, the school needs help to support the families of the bereaved. Any support can reach the school on this number +220 246 0380
