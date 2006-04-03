Author Topic toubab1020





By Kaddy Jawo on Oct 17, 2021



In the early hours of Sunday, around 2:am, a devastating fire outbreak consumed an important section of the Bilal Boarding school for Quran Memorization for Boys, situated at New Yundum. As of now, the tragic accident has claimed the lives of seven kids.



A student at one of the Bilal boarding schools, confirmed to the Chronicle that the tragic incident occurred at 2: am, first killing five children. Two more kids died later as a result of the severe injuries they sustained.



Half a dozen more pupils who sustained third and second-degree burns are currently admitted to the hospital.



“We don’t know the cause of the fire yet, but investigations are ongoing,” the student added.



