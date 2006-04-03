Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Gambian Toufah Jallow tells of surviving rape
Momodou



Denmark
10538 Posts
Posted - 17 Oct 2021 :  12:00:44
Gambian Toufah Jallow tells of surviving rape by dictator


BY CARLEY PETESCH

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Toufah Jallow’s name resonates deeply in Gambia as one of the few women who has taken a public stand against sexual assault in the small West African state.

She gained fame at the age of 18 when she won a university scholarship in a national talent competition for young women. But in 2015 she fled Gambia, fearing for her life, after dictator Yahya Jammeh allegedly drugged and raped her, angry that she had turned down his marriage proposal.

She lived quietly in Canada, worried that Jammeh would persecute family members in Gambia. After Jammeh fell from power she later found the strength to go public with her story, despite Gambia’s culture of silence over sexual assault, she told The Associated Press.

The nation was riveted when she held a press conference to share her account via social media and in a human rights report in June 2019. She also testified months later to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Now, Jallow is telling her story in detail in a newly released memoir: “Toufah: The Woman Who Inspired an African #MeToo Movement.”

Read more at:
https://apnews.com/article/aa57d8062771a103c0e7dd010baa636a
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
