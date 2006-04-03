Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://foroyaa.net/what-will-be-the-fisheries-policy-of-the-next-president/

==========
QUESTION OF THE DAY October 15, 2021

Gambia has fish resources but fish is becoming scarcer and dearer. People are finding it more and more difficult to have adequate fish in their meals due to scarcity or cost.

Fish is not only an important source of protein in Gambian dishes. It is also a major source of foreign exchange.
women fish mongers at Tanji beach

Hence how to protect and preserve our fish resources, how to exploit them, how to derive much needed foreign exchange, how to ensure that the people have adequate fish in their dishes, are important questions for a presidential candidate.

The electorate should be finding out from their candidates what their fisheries policy would be.
