Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10537 Posts Posted - 15 Oct 2021 : 15:20:33 Press Release



#NeverAgain Solidarity March



Saturday 16th October 2021 at 10am  From Sere Kunda Post Office to Westfield Monument



TANGO, in collaboration with victims organizations, is holding a #NeverAgain march on Saturday 16th October 2021 to demonstrate its solidarity with the victims of Human Rights violations, to support and empathize with their desire for truth, justice and reparations for the human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.



Gambians want justice! According to a study released on September 6th, 2021, by Afrobarometer, 73% of Gambians want perpetrators of crimes and human rights abuses, during the reign of the Government, should be tried in court.



Given the litany of the crimes committed  murder, torture, rape, massacres, witch-hunts, sham HIV program - the international community has also demanded accountability.



As we patiently await the TRRC report and its recommendations, we the people, Victims, their families and members of the Civil Society Organisations, call on all Gambians to join the #NeverAgain March in order to express solidarity with all victims and reaffirm our commitment to the Transitional justice process and for implementation of the TRRC recommendations.



The march is strictly apolitical. However, we encourage political parties and their members to participate without party symbols. This is a national call to acknowledge what has happened and to chart a way forward for a brighter Gambia.

.. ..



For further information, please contact:



Mr. John Njie, Chair TANGO  7962727/3922828

Mrs. Ndey Bakurin, Executive Director TANGO  9922978

Sheriff Kijera, Victims Centre  7774705 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic