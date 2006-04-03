Author Topic toubab1020





Mam Tala JAW Oct 14, 2021



The Gambia’s overall rule of law score has decreased 3.1% in this year’s World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index (2021). As a result, the Gambia placed 10th out of 33 in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, at 89th place out of 139 countries and jurisdictions worldwide. In fine, The Gambia fell eight positions in global rank.



The Gambia was assessed on government powers and openness, corruption, the civic space, the timeliness of justice, order and security, civil justice, fundamental rights, criminal justice, and regulatory enforcement.



The Gambia’s score places the country at 10 out of 33 nations in the Sub-Saharan Africa region and 4 out of 18 among low-income countries.



Sub-Saharan Africa’s top performer in the Index is Rwanda (42nd out of 139 countries globally), followed by Namibia and Mauritius. Conversely, the three countries with the lowest scores in the region were Mauritania, Cameroon; and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (137th out of 139 countries globally).



This year, two new countries in Sub-Saharan Africa were added to the Index: the Republic of the Congo and Sudan.



In the last year, 23 out of 31 countries declined in Sub-Saharan Africa. Of those 23 countries, 16 had also declined in the previous year.



The WJP Rule of Law Index is the world’s leading source for original, independent data on the rule of law. Now covering 139 countries and jurisdictions, the Index relies on more than 138,000 household surveys and 4,200 legal practitioner and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced and perceived worldwide.



The Index provides current and reliable information to policymakers, civil society organizations, academics, citizens, and legal professionals, among others, and is intended to encourage policy reforms, guide program development, and inform research to strengthen the rule of law.



About the World Justice Project



The World Justice Project (WJP) is an independent, multidisciplinary organization working to create knowledge, build awareness, and stimulate action to advance the rule of law worldwide. Effective rule of law reduces corruption, combats poverty and disease, and protects people from injustices large and small. It underpins development, accountable government, and respect for fundamental rights, and it is the foundation for communities of justice, opportunity, and peace.

