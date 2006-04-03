Author Topic toubab1020





QUESTION OF THE DAY October 11, 2021



The transport union has threatened to go on strike at the end of this month if no agreement is reached between union and government by the end of October.



Even without a strike transportation in the Greater Banjul Area is a nightmare and commuters suffer a lot, especially during school days. Last week, an employee of Foroyaa was obliged to pay D50 instead of D10 as fare from Lamin to Churchill’s Town, after spending an hour on the road looking for transport to go to work.



Foroyaa will find out from the authorities and the union how much progress has been made? This is a matter that must be taken seriously by the parties and protector of consumers as commuters are suffering a lot.

