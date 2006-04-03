Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11327 Posts
Posted - 09 Oct 2021 :  16:24:40  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
https://foroyaa.net/police-arrest-25-suspects-for-alleged-burglary-others/

RELATED:https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/pick-pocketing-theft-cases-reduce-at-coastal-road-amid-regular-security-patrol
==========

By Nelson Manneh on October 8, 2021

Personnel of the Police Anti-Crime Unit (ACU) and Police Intervention Unit (PIU) on Wednesday, 6th October 2021, arrested twenty-five suspects in connection with allegations of burglary, breaking and stealing, possession of suspected drugs, stealing from a motor vehicle, possession of breaking implements, going armed in public, among others.

According to the police, ACU and PIU personnel conducted robust patrols during the past days under the Patrols and Response Initiative within Kanifing Municipality (KM) and West Coast Region (WCR).

The police said on its Poliso Magazine platform on Facebook that the suspects are processed for prosecution at various courts within the jurisdiction.

The Police also called on members of the public to volunteer information about unusual activities within their communities.
