Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: World politics

.. “temporarily suspend” certain privileges.." New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11326 Posts Posted - 08 Oct 2021 : 17:39:01

+++++++++++

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/european-council-adopts-visa-measures-against-gambia



RELATED:



https://www.chronicle.gm/european-union-unleashes-fresh-visa-sanctions-against-gambia/

==========



Oct 8, 2021, 11:46 AM | Article By: Sanna Camara



The European Council, which is the highest decision making body of the European Union, yesterday afternoon announced it has “temporarily suspend” certain privileges enjoyed by visa applicants who are citizens of The Gambia.



Among these privileges include the issuing of multiple entry visas for citizens, limitation of the processing period to 15 calendar days – which will require Gambian applicants to wait 45 days for their visa – and an optional visa fee imposed on holders of Gambian diplomatic and service passports.



“The Council today decided to temporarily suspend the application of certain provisions in the visa code to nationals of The Gambia. This decision was taken due to the country’s lack of cooperation on readmission of third-country nationals illegally staying in the EU,” a press release from EU headquarters in Brussels announced yesterday at 14.50 hours.



In 2019, the EU updated the visa code and introduced a mechanism to use visa processing as leverage in cooperation with third countries on readmission. Under this mechanism, the Commission regularly assesses third countries’ cooperation on readmission.



Where a country is not cooperating, the Commission proposes that the Council adopt an implementing decision applying specific restrictive visa measures.



“No migration policy can function without the effective return of those who don’t have the right to stay. All countries have an obligation under international law to the readmission of their own nationals and we expect this obligation to be fulfilled. Today’s decision, the first applying the new mechanism, is a clear sign of our strong commitment to use all relevant tools to improve cooperation on readmission,” said Aleš Hojs, minister for the Interior of Slovenia, whose country is currently occupying Presidency of the European Union.



The first Commission assessment under the new mechanism was adopted on 10 February 2021. On the basis of this assessment and further engagement with third countries, in July 2021 the Commission proposed to adopt temporary visa measures applying to The Gambia, Bangladesh and Iraq. The proposed measures for Bangladesh and Iraq are currently under discussion within the Council.



“The European Council and the Council have repeatedly highlighted the need to achieve real progress on return and readmission. They have called for consideration of the use of all necessary leverage, including visa policy,” the release added.



When we reported about the inclusion of The Gambia on visa restrictions by the EU, the country’s Foreign Ministry in reaction said it was not formally notified by the EU about that. Today, after this decision, sources in Brussels said a formal notification has been dispatched to the Gambian envoy in Brussels already.



News is expected to reach Banjul by this morning, if not already received. We will monitor the developments and give you updates as we receive them.





Ahh, Yes the EU.+++++++++++RELATED:==========Oct 8, 2021, 11:46 AM | Article By: Sanna CamaraThe European Council, which is the highest decision making body of the European Union, yesterday afternoon announced it has “temporarily suspend” certain privileges enjoyed by visa applicants who are citizens of The Gambia.Among these privileges include the issuing of multiple entry visas for citizens, limitation of the processing period to 15 calendar days – which will require Gambian applicants to wait 45 days for their visa – and an optional visa fee imposed on holders of Gambian diplomatic and service passports.“The Council today decided to temporarily suspend the application of certain provisions in the visa code to nationals of The Gambia. This decision was taken due to the country’s lack of cooperation on readmission of third-country nationals illegally staying in the EU,” a press release from EU headquarters in Brussels announced yesterday at 14.50 hours.In 2019, the EU updated the visa code and introduced a mechanism to use visa processing as leverage in cooperation with third countries on readmission. Under this mechanism, the Commission regularly assesses third countries’ cooperation on readmission.Where a country is not cooperating, the Commission proposes that the Council adopt an implementing decision applying specific restrictive visa measures.“No migration policy can function without the effective return of those who don’t have the right to stay. All countries have an obligation under international law to the readmission of their own nationals and we expect this obligation to be fulfilled. Today’s decision, the first applying the new mechanism, is a clear sign of our strong commitment to use all relevant tools to improve cooperation on readmission,” said Aleš Hojs, minister for the Interior of Slovenia, whose country is currently occupying Presidency of the European Union.The first Commission assessment under the new mechanism was adopted on 10 February 2021. On the basis of this assessment and further engagement with third countries, in July 2021 the Commission proposed to adopt temporary visa measures applying to The Gambia, Bangladesh and Iraq. The proposed measures for Bangladesh and Iraq are currently under discussion within the Council.“The European Council and the Council have repeatedly highlighted the need to achieve real progress on return and readmission. They have called for consideration of the use of all necessary leverage, including visa policy,” the release added.When we reported about the inclusion of The Gambia on visa restrictions by the EU, the country’s Foreign Ministry in reaction said it was not formally notified by the EU about that. Today, after this decision, sources in Brussels said a formal notification has been dispatched to the Gambian envoy in Brussels already.News is expected to reach Banjul by this morning, if not already received. We will monitor the developments and give you updates as we receive them. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 08 Oct 2021 17:55:49 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |