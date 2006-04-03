Author Topic toubab1020





11323 Posts Posted - 07 Oct 2021 : 19:33:39

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/gambia-clubfoot-foundation-trains-nurses-on-clubfoot-treatment



RELATED Topic:

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=13817



==========



Oct 6, 2021, 11:59 AM | Article By: Sulayman Waan & Isatou Ceesay -Bah





Gambia Clubfoot Foundation recently trained scores of Gambian nurses at the Brikama District Hospital on clubfoot treatment.



The training is aimed at equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to treat clubfoot in the country. It also seeks to help reduce children with clubfoot problems in the society, by providing more specialists in the country to combat the disease.



Dr. Ibou Camara, founder of Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, said the two-day training would enable participants learn how to offer basic clubfoot treatment to patients.



“This training involves lots of resources and time and we hired a consultant from Nigeria. Therefore, we need committed people to be trained on clubfoot treatment, so that you treat Gambian children at free charge,” he said.



Dr Camara recalled that over the years his members have treated about 250 children at no cost at the Kanifing General Hospital and Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.



He thus urged the trainees to demonstrate high commitment and dedication to the course to treat those with clubfoot diseases.



Dr Camara indicated that his organisation is decentralising the treatment programme but that with time, it will be handed over to the government through the health ministry.



Lamin Sanyang, officer-in-charge at the Brikama District Hospital, underscored the importance of the training, saying the training would be of great help to the society, especially to patients of clubfoot.



“This has been something happening in The Gambia and I have seen the success of your foundation. So, we appreciated your initiative and thanked you for bringing such a programme to the Gambia.” he said.



The training, he added, is of importance to the Brikama District Hospital because it often registers high birth rate daily, saying due to the high birth rate in one shift, the training therefore, would help them in a long way in treating clubfoot.



Kura Joof, principal public health officer for Western Health Region 2, said the training would go a long way in improving the health care system in the country.



She urged the participants to take the training seriously so that it can impact positively in the health sector.

RELATED Topic:==========Oct 6, 2021, 11:59 AM | Article By: Sulayman Waan & Isatou Ceesay -BahGambia Clubfoot Foundation recently trained scores of Gambian nurses at the Brikama District Hospital on clubfoot treatment.The training is aimed at equipping participants with the skills and knowledge to treat clubfoot in the country. It also seeks to help reduce children with clubfoot problems in the society, by providing more specialists in the country to combat the disease.Dr. Ibou Camara, founder of Gambia Clubfoot Foundation, said the two-day training would enable participants learn how to offer basic clubfoot treatment to patients.“This training involves lots of resources and time and we hired a consultant from Nigeria. Therefore, we need committed people to be trained on clubfoot treatment, so that you treat Gambian children at free charge,” he said.Dr Camara recalled that over the years his members have treated about 250 children at no cost at the Kanifing General Hospital and Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.He thus urged the trainees to demonstrate high commitment and dedication to the course to treat those with clubfoot diseases.Dr Camara indicated that his organisation is decentralising the treatment programme but that with time, it will be handed over to the government through the health ministry.Lamin Sanyang, officer-in-charge at the Brikama District Hospital, underscored the importance of the training, saying the training would be of great help to the society, especially to patients of clubfoot.“This has been something happening in The Gambia and I have seen the success of your foundation. So, we appreciated your initiative and thanked you for bringing such a programme to the Gambia.” he said.The training, he added, is of importance to the Brikama District Hospital because it often registers high birth rate daily, saying due to the high birth rate in one shift, the training therefore, would help them in a long way in treating clubfoot.Kura Joof, principal public health officer for Western Health Region 2, said the training would go a long way in improving the health care system in the country.She urged the participants to take the training seriously so that it can impact positively in the health sector. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic