10533 Posts Posted - 07 Oct 2021 : 12:35:52 Gambia Grabs ECOWAS Commission Presidency

The Chronicle: Oct 7, 2021



By Omar Faye

https://www.chronicle.gm/gambia-grabs-ecowas-commission-presidency/



The Gambia will assume the position of President of the ECOWAS Commission for the period from 2022 to 2026 a dispatch from State House has indicated.



The decision was unanimously agreed by the ECOWAS Council. The Gambia’s candidate picked for the high profile job is Dr Omar A. Touray.



It’s the first time in the history of the ECOWAS Commission that Gambia will occupy the seat. The position rotates among members states of the organisation.



Receiving the news, President Barrow said it’s a sign of the country’s recognition within the sub-region and the strengthened of democratic credentials and respect for the rule of law and independence of the institutions of the state.



