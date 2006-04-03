|
Momodou
Denmark
Posted - 06 Oct 2021 : 23:38:20
WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-experts-back-using-malaria-vaccine-african-children-2021-10-06/
NAIROBI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.
The WHO recommendation is for RTS,S - or Mosquirix - a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L).
Since 2019, 2.3 million doses of Mosquirix have been administered to infants in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in a large-scale pilot programme coordinated by the WHO. The majority of those whom the disease kills are aged under five.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone